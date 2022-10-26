Shopian:10 Kashmiri pandit families flee their village

10 Kashmiri Pandit families flee their village in Shopian days after killing of community member

Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Choudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 26 2022, 10:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 10:22 ist
Family members and relatives of Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit who was shot dead allegedly by militants in Shopian, during his funeral in Jammu on Oct 16. Credit: PTI Photo

As terrorists carried out a number of targeted killings recently, 10 Kashmiri Pandit families have left their village in Shopian district in south Kashmir out of fear and reached Jammu.

The residents of Choudharygund said the recent terrorist attacks have triggered a fear psychosis among the Pandits who lived in Kashmir through the most difficult period of terrorism in 1990s and did not leave their homes.

Kashmiri Pandit Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists outside his ancestral house in Choudharygund village of Shopian district on October 15. On October 18, Monish Kumar and Ram Sagar were killed in a grenade attack by terrorists while they were asleep in their rented accommodation in Shopian.

"Ten families comprising 35 to 40 Kashmiri Pandits have migrated out of our village due to the fear psychosis," a resident of Choudharygund village who faced a death threat recently told PTI.

Also Read | 1990 exodus echoes in survivors' memories as recent Kashmir violence has eerie familiarity

He said the village was now empty.

"The situation is not conducive for us to live in the Kashmir valley. We live in fear due to the killings. There is no security for us," another villager said.

The villagers alleged a police post was set up away from their village even though they repeatedly sought protection.

They said they have left everything in their houses, even the recent harvest of apple.

Those who have reached Jammu are living with their relatives.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kashmir
Kashmiri Pandits
India News
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

What are dirty bombs & why is Russia talking about it?

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

Dogs honoured at Hindu festival in Nepal

 