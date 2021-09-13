10 things to know about ‘Narcotics Jihad’ row

A catholic bishop triggered a controversy on Thursday with his remarks saying that Christian girls were largely falling prey to "Love and Narcotic Jihad" in Kerala and wherever arms cannot be used, extremists were using such methods to destroy the youth belonging to other religions.

1. Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangatt, belonging to the Syro Malabar Church, made these statements in an address to devotees during a church celebration at Kuruvilangad in Kerala.

2. He said that this was a part of the "Love Jihad," where especially Christian girls were being converted after being 'trapped' in love and were also being exploited and misused for terrorism-related activities.

3. The Bishop also said that Jihadis were using means such as 'Narcotics Jihad' and 'Love Jihad' to destroy other religions.

4. Congress criticised these remarks, stating that they had "crossed a line."

5. On the other hand, the BJP extended complete support urging society to discuss it.

6. Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, V D Satheesan, in a Facebook post, requested the community and spiritual leaders to desist themselves from making any move or statement that would destroy the atmosphere of peace in the southern state and mutual trust between human beings.

7. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday said those who hold responsible positions should refrain from making statements causing division in society.

8. Amid mounting criticism, the Pala Diocese, under the prominent Syro-Malabar Church, came out with an explanation saying that the bishop did not intend to hurt anyone and his remarks were not against any particular community. Also, the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC) the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the state, on Saturday came out in support.

9. Backing Kerala bishop Joseph Kallarangatt's claim of "Narcotics Jihad", the BJP on Sunday said what he has alleged is the voice of the community and appealed to the central government to bring a law to deal with “narco-terrorism and Love Jihad”.

10. The Kerala unit of BJP has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging the central government to protect Pala Bishop Joseph Kallarangatt.

