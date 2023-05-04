11 killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

11 killed in SUV-truck collision in Chhattisgarh

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident

PTI
PTI, Balod,
  • May 04 2023, 09:12 ist
  • updated: May 04 2023, 09:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Eleven persons, including five women and two children, were killed when a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Thursday.

The victims, natives of Soram-Bhatgaon village in Dhamtari district, were on way to a wedding, police said, adding the accident took place near Jagtara village under Purur police station area on National Highway-30 on Wednesday night.

Also Read | Bengaluru: Pedestrian dies after two-wheeler knocks him down near Ashoka Pillar

The victims were going to attend a wedding in Markatola village of Kanker district when their vehicle collided head on with the truck, said Arun Kumar Sahu, Station House Officer of Purur police station.

While ten occupants of the Mahindra Bolero died on the spot, a child succumbed to injuries while being shifted to hospital, he said. The bodies have been sent for postmortem, he said, adding efforts are on to trace the truck driver who fled the scene leaving behind his vehicle.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has expressed grief over the incident.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
Road accident
Accident
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

Finnish paper hides news for Russians in Counter-Strike

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

 