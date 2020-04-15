117 new COVID-19 cases in Indore; tally rises to 544

117 new COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh; tally rises to 544

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Apr 15 2020, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 13:08 ist

The total number of coronavirus cases in Indore went up to 544 after 117 new cases were reported from the Madhya Pradesh city on Wednesday, an official said.

Till late Tuesday night, the state's industrial hub reported 427 COVID-19 cases.

"A report from a Delhi-based laboratory has found 117 more people of Indore infected with the coronavirus. Now, the number of COVID-19 cases in the city has gone up to 544. Of these, 37 patients have so far died during treatment," Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

An analysis of the data shows that till Wednesday morning, the death rate of COVID-19 patients in the city was around 6.8 per cent, higher than the national average.

"Most of the new patients from Indore are either relatives or close acquaintances of people who earlier tested positive for coronavirus. All those who came in contact with these patients have already been isolated as a precaution," Jadia said.

So far, 37 people have been discharged after recovery, he said.

The local administration has imposed curfew in urban limits since March 25 after the first coronavirus patients were found in the city.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Madhya Pradesh
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

Trump to convene G7 leaders to discuss COVID-19 crisis

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

New iPhone may be launched amid coronavirus lockdown

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

'On-off social distancing may be needed until 2022'

 