12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida

12-year-old girl raped in Greater Noida, accused at large

PTI
PTI, Noida (UP),
  • Jan 31 2021, 01:33 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 01:33 ist
Representative image.

A 12-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in Greater Noida on Saturday after she was taken to meet him by her aunt, police said.

Both the man and the woman have been booked and efforts are on to arrest them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"The girl was visiting her maternal relatives. Her 'maami' took her to a farmland with wrong intentions and handed over the girl to the man who is known to her. Soon after, she fled the spot," she said.

"This man assaulted and raped the girl. Later, he threatened to kill the minor if she spoke about the incident to anyone," she added.

An FIR has been lodged at the Dankaur police station, Shukla said.

Police teams have been formed to ensure the arrest of the two accused at the earliest, she said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Noida
rape
minor rape victim

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 