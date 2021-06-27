UP 12-yr-old with history of mental illness gang-raped

12-year-old girl with history of mental illness gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

The officer said rape was confirmed in the medical report of the girl

PTI
PTI, Banda,
  • Jun 27 2021, 15:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2021, 17:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

A girl with a history of mental illness was allegedly abducted and gang-raped here, police said on Sunday.

The 12-year-old victim had gone to a wedding Thursday night, from where she went missing. She was found in an unconscious condition here Friday night, SHO, Kotwali Police Station, Bhaskar Mishra said.

Citing a complaint lodged in this regard, he said two unidentified men abducted the girl, and then raped her.

The officer said rape was confirmed in the medical report of the girl.

Mishra added that a case of abduction and gang rape has been registered against the unidentified culprits and efforts are on to arrest them.

