12th coronavirus-linked death in Jammu, J&K toll at 96

An 85-year-old coronavirus positive woman died at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital here on Tuesday, raising the toll related to Covid-19 to 96 in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The death of the octogenarian from the coronavirus is the 12th in Jammu region and the first from Kathua, her home district, they said.

The officials said the patient was suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and was on a ventilator in the isolation ward since her admission to the GMC Hospital Jammu on June 25.

Hailing from Basohli village, the patient had tested positive for Covid-19 during treatment at a dedicated facility in Kathua town. She was referred to GMC hospital Jammu, where she breathed her last this morning, they said.

Of the total coronavirus-related deaths in the UT, 84 are in the Kashmir Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded a total of 7,237 Coronavirus cases – 5,658 in Kashmir and 1,579 in Jammu region -- till Monday evening. While 4,585 people, including 3,449 in Kashmir, have recovered from the infection, there are still 2,557 active cases, including 432 in the Jammu region.

Among the earlier 11 Covid-related deaths in Jammu region, Jammu district saw a maximum of seven fatalities, while one each coronavirus positive person died in Udhampur, Doda, Rajouri and Poonch districts.

The Kashmir Valley, on the other hand, had recorded 84 coronavirus deaths. Srinagar accounts for the maximum Covid-19 deaths in Kashmir with 22 fatalities, followed by Baramulla (15), Kulgam (13), Shopian (11), Budgam (seven), Anantnag (six), Kupwara (five), Pulwama (four) and Bandipora (one).