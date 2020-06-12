156 new COVID-19 patients in Jammu and Kashmir; total number of cases reaches 4,730

156 new COVID-19 patients in J&K; total cases 4,730

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 156 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking to 4,730 the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the union territory, officials said.

They said "156 new positive cases of coronavirus were detected in the union territory on Friday," adding that 88 of these cases are from Jammu and 68 from the Kashmir region.

Friday's cases include 80 people who recently returned to the union territory, the officials said.

Shopian district in south Kashmir had the highest number of cases at 38 followed by Kathua which had 26. There were no fresh cases in three districts -- Bandipora, Ganderbal and Udhampur, they said

With these fresh cases, there are 4,730 total infected people in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Of these, 3,633 are in Kashmir while 1,097 are in the Jammu region,” the officials said.

There are 2,591 active cases in the union territory – 1,853 in Kashmir and 738 in Jammu -- while 2,086 patients have recovered, they said.

The UT has witnessed 53 COVID-19 related deaths. 

