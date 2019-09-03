2 killed as truck runs amok near India Gate

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 03 2019, 12:14pm ist
  • updated: Sep 03 2019, 12:20pm ist
Two persons were killed and as many injured after a truck driver lost control and ran over autos and pedestrians near India Gate on Man Singh Road here in the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The truck first hit the divider and then went on hitting autos and pedestrians standing near the footpath.

The injured persons were rushed to RML hospital where two were declared brought dead while two others are undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said.

The driver of the vehicle has been arrested, police said, adding further details are awaited. 

