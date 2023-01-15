2 minors rape 9-yr-old girl in UP, record video for blackmail

UP: 2 minors rape 9-yr-old, record video for blackmail

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Jan 15 2023, 20:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2023, 21:16 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two minor boys, who also made a video of the act and threatened to make it viral on social media if she told anyone about it, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Highway Police Station Chhote Lal said on the basis of the complaint lodged by the relatives of the victim, an FIR has been registered and the girl has been sent for a medical examination.

Also Read | Woman raped for five years by man on pretext of marriage

According to the relatives, the incident took place on Saturday evening when the girl was alone in the house. The boys, who live in the neighbourhood, entered the house and began molesting her. When she protested, they raped her.

The accused also made a video of the incident and threatened to share it on social media platforms if the victim told anyone about it, according to the complaint.

rape
Uttar Pradesh
Crime Against Women
India News

