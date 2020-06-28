2,889 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi, tally surges past 83,000; death toll climbs to 2,623

2,889 new Covid-19 cases reported in Delhi, 65 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 28 2020, 19:33 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 19:33 ist
A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a sample using a swab from a person at a local health centre to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease, in New Delhi. Credit: Reuters

Delhi recorded 2,889 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the tally in the city over the 83,000-mark, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 2,623, authorities said.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, cases till date.

Recently, Delhi had eclipsed Mumbai as the city worst-hit by the pandemic in the country.

Sixty-five fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, the Delhi health department bulletin said on Sunday.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 2,558 on Saturday.

The bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 2,623, and the total number of cases mounted to 83,077.

