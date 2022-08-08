3 dead, 4 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan

3 dead, 4 injured in stampede at temple in Rajasthan's Sikar; Modi, Gehlot condole loss of lives

Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam ji Temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar

PTI
PTI, Sikar,
  • Aug 08 2022, 08:16 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 11:37 ist
As soon as the temple opened at around 4:30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'. Credit: PTI Photo

Three women were killed and four injured in a stampede outside a temple in Rajasthan early on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot condoled the deaths and wished a speedy recovery of those injured.

Long queues were seen outside the Khatu Shyam ji Temple as devotees had gathered on the occasion of 'Gyaras', an auspicious day as per Hindu calendar.

As soon as the temple opened at around 4:30 am, the devotees flocked for 'darshan'.

Also Read | 31 dead in church fair stampede in southern Nigeria

In one of the queues, a 63-year-old woman suffering from heart ailment collapsed. Two women behind her, too, fell down due to the rush. They died in the stampede, Superintendent of Police K Rashtradeep said.

He said the incident occurred few metres ahead of the entry point.

CCTV footage is being examined for better clarity on the incident, he added.

Expressing his anguish, Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest."

Chief minister Ashok Gehlot, too, expressed his grief.

"Death of three women due to stampede in Khatu Shyam ji in Sikar is very sad and unfortunate. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved family members," he tweeted in Hindi.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rajasthan
India News
stampede

What's Brewing

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 