3 held under Sedition law for raising pro-Pak slogans during Eid procession in Noida

The charge was imposed on the trio after a demonstration by scores of right-wing activists outside the local Sector 20 police station

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Oct 29 2021, 11:46 ist
  • updated: Oct 29 2021, 11:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Sedition charge has been invoked against three men who were arrested in Noida for allegedly raising pro-Pakistan slogans during an Eid Milad un Nabi procession, police officials said on Friday.

The accused were arrested on the basis of social media videos that purportedly showed them raising the slogans during the October 20 procession, the officials said.

The sedition charge was added against Mohammad Zafar, Samir Ali and Ali Raza after a demonstration by scores of right-wing activists outside the local Sector 20 police station on Thursday who demanded that the law be invoked in the case.

"The accused were initially booked under Indian Penal Code section 153A  (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony). IPC section 124A (sedition) was added on Thursday," a senior police official told PTI.

"All three accused are currently in judicial custody," the officer said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also said on Thursday that those raising pro-Pakistan slogans in the state would be booked under the stringent sedition law.

Three Kashmiri students in an Agra college were also booked for sedition on Thursday by the UP police.

The trio had allegedly raised pro-Pakistan slogans and made social media posts after Pakistan defeated India in a T20 cricket match on Sunday.

