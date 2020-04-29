3 out of 529 journalists tested for COVID-19 turn out to be positive: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said three out of 529 media persons, who gave their swab samples recently, have tested positive for COVID-19.
He wished a speedy recovery to those found to be infected with the novel coronavirus.
"Am so happy to share only 3 out of 529 media persons tested have been detected positive. My best wishes to all of you. Your work is very important esp during a pandemic. Those who have been detected positive, I am praying for your speedy recovery," Kejriwal tweeted.
Last week, the Delhi government had set up a centre for testing of media persons working in the national capital, after 53 scribes tested positive for COVID-19 in Mumbai.
The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital climbed to 3,314 on Tuesday, with 206 fresh cases being reported in a day.
