37 MPs from 11 parties endorse letter against UP govt

37 MPs from 11 parties endorse AAP leader Sanjay Singh's letter to Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu against UP govt

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Sep 18 2020, 17:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 17:03 ist
AAP leader Sanjay Singh. Credit: PTI Photo

Thirty-seven MPs from 11 parties, including the Congress and the Akali Dal, have endorsed a letter written by AAP leader Sanjay Singh to Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu against the Uttar Pradesh government, which has slapped at least 13 FIRs, including sedition charges, against him.

In his letter, Singh said he has been raising his voice against the UP government's mismanagement of the Covid-19 pandemic, encounter killings and rising unemployment among other issues.

He said 13 FIRs had been filed against him from different parts of the state after he raised the issues. On Thursday, he said, an FIR was filed slapping sedition charges against him.

Singh asked Naidu to conduct a probe and find out whether he was guilty or not. "If I am found guilty, jail me," he said.

The letter was endorsed by MPs from the Congress, DMK, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD, Akali Dal, NCP, CPI(M), CPI, TDP and AAP.

