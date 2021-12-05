9 test positive for Omicron variant of Covid in Jaipur

4 members of family, 5 others test positive for Omicron variant of Covid in Jaipur

The family members had recently returned from South Africa

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Dec 05 2021, 21:00 ist
  • updated: Dec 05 2021, 21:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP file photo

Four members of a family and five others have tested positive for the Omicron variant of coronavirus, an official said here on Sunday.

Health Secretary Vaibhav Galriya said the genome sequencing of their swab samples confirmed it.

He said the family members had recently returned from South Africa.

Their samples were sent for genome sequencing to Jaipur’s state-run Sawai Man Singh Hospital.

