4 of family drown after car plunges into canal in Sonipat

Four members of a family drowned after their car fell into a canal near Nahra village in Sonipat district bordering the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The family members were on their way to their village, Garhi Bindrauli in Sonipat district, from Mehrauli in Delhi on Friday night when the car skidded off the road and fell into the canal, police said.

However, the driver of the car swam to safety, they said.

The deceased had been identified as Sadhu Ram (56), his wife Seema (46) and their sons Monty (17) and Dhruv (15), police said.

Sadhu Ram ran a transport business in Mehrauli, they said.