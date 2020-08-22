Sonipat: 4 of family drown after car plunges into canal

4 of family drown after car plunges into canal in Sonipat

PTI
PTI, Sonipat,
  • Aug 22 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Aug 22 2020, 20:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Four members of a family drowned after their car fell into a canal near Nahra village in Sonipat district bordering the national capital, police said on Saturday.

The family members were on their way to their village, Garhi Bindrauli in Sonipat district, from Mehrauli in Delhi on Friday night when the car skidded off the road and fell into the canal, police said.

However, the driver of the car swam to safety, they said.

The deceased had been identified as Sadhu Ram (56), his wife Seema (46) and their sons Monty (17) and Dhruv (15), police said.

Sadhu Ram ran a transport business in Mehrauli, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

drowned
Haryana

What's Brewing

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Scientists create 3D-printed building from soil: Report

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Covid-19 in classroom? Some schools keeping it quiet

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Why does California have so many wildfires?

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

Gandhi's iconic glasses sold for $340,000 in UK

 