4-year-old among 3 killed, as roof of building collapses in Delhi, nine injured

Two more bodies were recovered from under the debris during rescue operations at the site of a building collapse in Lahori Gate area of Central Delhi, taking the death toll in the incident to three, police said on Monday.
The two-storeyed building had collapsed on Sunday evening.
While a four-year-old girl was pulled out dead on Sunday, two more bodies were pulled out later. The deceased have been identified as Khushi (4), Suleman (75) and Shagufta (70), they said.
Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services, had said that a call was received about the roof collapse in Lahori Gate area around 7.30 pm on Sunday and eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
Rescue operations are being conducted by personnel of the Delhi Police, fire department and NDRF.
