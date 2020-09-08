4.11 Lakh J&K residents returned home amid lockdown

4.11 lakh Jammu and Kashmir residents returned home from other parts of country during lockdown

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Sep 08 2020, 20:30 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 20:30 ist

The Jammu and Kashmir administration evacuated more than 4.11 lakh residents of the Union Territory, who had been stranded in other parts of the country due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, through special trains and buses, officials said.

The exercise was carried out with strict observance of Covid-19 guidelines and standard operating procedures, they said.

As many as 139 special trains arrived in Jammu and Udhampur railway stations carrying about 1,22,621 passengers from other states and union territories, while 2,89,182 people returned home by road through Lakhanpur.

So far, 118 trains have reached Jammu with a total of 1,06,925 stranded passengers belonging to different districts, while 15,696 passengers have reached Udhampur in 21 special trains, they said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kashmir
special trains
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19

What's Brewing

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

A 15-year-old is new 'king' of Varanasi cremation ghats

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

WhatsApp releases security patch to fix text bomb issue

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Russia answers tough FAQs on Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

Bezos tops Forbes richest list, Trump slips down

 