4.9 magnitude quake jolts Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hit Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district early Monday, the National Centre for Seismology said.
The quake occurred at 5.38 am. There are no immediate reports of any damage, officials said.
The epicentre was 10 km below the surface of the earth in Doda region. It occurred at latitude 33.15 degrees north and longitude 75.68 degrees east, the NCS said.
According to officials, 12 tremors with varied intensity have jolted Doda since June this year.
A 5.4 magnitude earthquake hit the district on June 13, causing cracks in dozens of buildings, including houses.
