5 die as under-construction godown collapses in Delhi

5 die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur

The area of the godown owned by Shakti Singh (40) is about 5,000 square yard

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2022, 15:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 16:38 ist
Credit: IANS Photo

Five labourers were killed after the wall of an under-construction warehouse collapsed on Friday afternoon in the national capital.

The incident was reported from the Alipur area at around 12:40 pm. The wall -- measuring 100 feet long and 15 feet high -- collapsed and police initially received information that around 20 labourers, who were digging a foundation adjacent to the wall, got buried under the debris.

Ambulance and fire-fighters were rushed to the spot and 13 labourers were taken to a nearby hospital. Five of the labourers were declared dead at the hospital.

The area of the godown owned by Shakti Singh (40) is about 5,000 square yard. Police said the contractor has been identified as Sikander.

Police said legal action is being initiated against the culprits.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Delhi
India News

What's Brewing

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

Lalit Modi's old tweet viral after dating Sushmita post

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

DH Radio | 3D-printed rocket engine: Agnikul's big leap

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

How increased screen time is harming your eyes

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

'1,000-year-old Chola temple in Karnataka missing'

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

Duty calls: A return to hybrid workspaces

 