5 die as wall of under-construction godown collapses in Delhi's Alipur

Five labourers were killed after the wall of an under-construction warehouse collapsed on Friday afternoon in the national capital.

The incident was reported from the Alipur area at around 12:40 pm. The wall -- measuring 100 feet long and 15 feet high -- collapsed and police initially received information that around 20 labourers, who were digging a foundation adjacent to the wall, got buried under the debris.

Ambulance and fire-fighters were rushed to the spot and 13 labourers were taken to a nearby hospital. Five of the labourers were declared dead at the hospital.

The area of the godown owned by Shakti Singh (40) is about 5,000 square yard. Police said the contractor has been identified as Sikander.

Police said legal action is being initiated against the culprits.