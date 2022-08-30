50 J&K Congress leaders resign in support of Azad

50 J&K Congress leaders resign in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad

They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 30 2022, 12:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 12:42 ist
Ghulam Nabi Azad. Credit: PTI Photo

More than 50 senior Congress leaders, including former Jammu and Kashmir deputy chief minister Tara Chand, resigned from the party in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad here on Tuesday.

They submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Chand and several others, including former ministers Abdul Majid Wani, Manohar Lal Sharma, Gharu Ram and former MLA Balwan Singh, announced their resignations from their party, including its primary membership, at a press conference.

Also Read — Congress must answer Ghulam Nabi Azad in party poll

"We have submitted a joint resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi in support of Azad," Balwan Singh said.

Azad, 73, a former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, ended his five-decade association with the Congress on Friday, terming the party “comprehensively destroyed” and lashing out at Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing” its entire consultative mechanism.

He will soon a launch a national-level party from Jammu and Kashmir.

Over a dozen prominent Congress leaders, including former ministers and legislators, besides hundreds of Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, municipal corporators and district and block level leaders have already left the Congress to join Azad.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
Ghulam Nabi Azad
Jammu and Kashmir
Sonia Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi

What's Brewing

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

Some monkeys use stone tools for masturbation: Study

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

DH Toon | 'Flights of fancy'

A bend in the road is not the end

A bend in the road is not the end

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

This coating can keep vegetables fresh up to 2 months

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Skeleton of huge dinosaur unearthed in Portugal

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Elon Musk says the planet needs more oil...and babies

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

Ganesh Chaturthi: Bhogs to prepare this Ganesh Utsav

 