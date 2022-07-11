75 beaches to be cleaned up across India in 75 days

The coastal clean up drive will be carried out with support of volunteers along India’s 7,500-km-long coastline

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS,
  • Jul 11 2022, 23:04 ist
  • updated: Jul 11 2022, 23:04 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Centre is planning a mega cleaning of 75 beaches including four in Karnataka – Panambur in Mangalore, Malpe, Gortee in Bhatkal and Aghanashini in Kumta - across the country in 75 days as part of the celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence.

The coastal clean up drive will be carried out with support of volunteers along India’s 7,500-km-long coastline.

The campaign, launched on July 3, will culminate with India’s largest beach cleaning event on September 17, which is observed as the International Coastal Cleanup Day.

"The target is to remove 1,500 tonnes of garbage from the sea coasts which will be a huge relief to marine life and the people staying in coastal areas. The clean-up exercise will be followed up in every quarter," said M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences.

The litter would be disposed of by the Indian Oil Corporation, which has readied an elaborate plan. The Indian Coast Guard and the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest are also partnering with the Earth Science Ministry.

India News
Karnataka

