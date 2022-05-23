8 injured as houses collapse in Delhi after heavy rain

Eight people were injured as houses collapsed in different parts of Delhi following heavy rain and storm on Monday morning, officials said.

The houses collapsed in the Jawalpuri, Gokalpuri, Shankar road and Moti Nagar areas of the city, officials of the fire department said.

Delhiites woke up to thunderstorm and rains on Monday morning that brought a much-needed respite from the sweltering heat.

Trees were uprooted in some parts of the capital and traffic snarls were reported on various stretches, including ITO, DND and near AIIMS.

The weather department said this was the first moderate-intensity storm of this season.

According to the fire department, three persons received minor injuries after a house collapsed in west Delhi's Jawalpuri. The trio are being treated at the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

A call about the collapse in Jawalpuri was received at 5:51 am and two fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

In a related development, another house collapse was reported in northeast Delhi's Gokalpuri following which two fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No one was injured in the incident, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services said.

This was followed by another call about a house collpase in west Delhi's Moti Nagar area at around 6:36 am where two rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot, he said.

"Three persons received injuries and were shifted to Acharya Bhikshu Hosptial," he added.

A call about another house collapse was received at 6:28 am from Shankar road area in central Delhi and three tenders, including rescue vehicles, were sent to the spot.

"Two persons got minor injuries and were shifted to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment," Garg added.

All those injured have sustained minor injuries and will be discharged soon, fire officials said.

According to police, 62 PCR calls related to uprooted trees were received following the storm.

Eight vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged after the trees were uprooted during the storm. None was injured and no casualties were reported, police said.

The thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and rain led to a drastic fall in the surface temperature on Monday. Between 5:40 am and 7 am, the temperature plummeted by 11 notches from 29 degrees Celsius to 18 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature at 8:30 am was recorded at 17.2 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, while 12mm of rainfall was recorded till 8:30 am.