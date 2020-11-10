8MW solar energy capacity of NTPC's Auraiya project begins commercial operation

NTPC on Tuesday said 8 MW solar energy generation capacity at its Auraiya project in Uttar Pradesh has been made commercially operational.
The remaining 12 MW solar capacity under implementation is expected to be operational by March 2021.
"Consequent upon successful commissioning, 8 MW part capacity of 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 10.11.2020," NTPC said in a BSE filing.
The present installed capacity of NTPC Group comprises 46 NTPC stations--24 coal- based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 14 renewables.
Besides, it has 25 JV & subsidiaries stations-- 9 coal, 4 Gas/liquid fuel, 8 hydro, 4 renewables.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people
How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate
'Monument to feminist Mary Wollstonecraft long overdue'
India bets on Covid-19 tech amid privacy fears
Old dogs, new research and the secrets of ageing
DH Toon | Trump refuses to concede
One in 5 Covid patients develop mental illness: Study
Scientists watch as China's remote glaciers melt
Churchill's painting of favourite whisky goes on sale
The husband-wife 'dream-team' behind Pfizer's vaccine