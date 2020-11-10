Solar energy capacity of Auraiya NTPC project begins op

8MW solar energy capacity of NTPC's Auraiya project begins commercial operation

The remaining 12 MW solar capacity under implementation is expected to be operational by March 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 10 2020, 15:16 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 15:16 ist
 NTPC on Tuesday said 8 MW solar energy generation capacity at its Auraiya project in Uttar Pradesh has been made commercially operational.

The remaining 12 MW solar capacity under implementation is expected to be operational by March 2021.

"Consequent upon successful commissioning, 8 MW part capacity of 20 MW Auraiya Solar PV Project at Auraiya, UP, has been declared on Commercial Operation w.e.f. 00:00 Hrs. of 10.11.2020," NTPC said in a BSE filing.

The present installed capacity of NTPC Group comprises 46 NTPC stations--24 coal- based, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 14 renewables.

Besides, it has 25 JV & subsidiaries stations-- 9 coal, 4 Gas/liquid fuel, 8 hydro, 4 renewables. 

