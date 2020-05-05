93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in UP, tally 2,859

93 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh, total climbs to 2,859

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 05 2020, 17:20 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 17:23 ist
Migrants arriving by a special train from Nagpur being sanitised as they come out of the Charbagh railway station, amid COVID-19 lockdown in Lucknow. PTI

Ninety-three fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 2,859, a senior official said here on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters, Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said so far, 2,859 COVID-19 cases have been reported from 65 districts of the state.

Follow DH's coverage on the coronavirus pandemic

He said 944 COVID-19 patients have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals till now.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,862, he said.

Prasad said 20 laboratories are working and pool testing is also going in the state.

"On Monday, 300 pools were tested in which there were 1,440 samples. Of the 300 pools, 34 pools were found positive," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Coronavirus-afflicted 2020 looks much like 1918

Coronavirus-afflicted 2020 looks much like 1918

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 