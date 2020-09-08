A 15-year-old becomes new 'king' of cremation ghats in Varanasi

He is barely 15 and studies in the sixth standard, yet he has become the new 'king' of the cremation ghats situated on the bank of the Ganga in Varanasi. For the Hindus, he is the gateway to the 'moksha' (salvation).

Fifteen-year-old Hariom Chaudhary was anointed as the new 'dom raja' (Dom King) recently after his father Jagadish Chaudhary, who was among the proposers of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when the latter filed his nomination papers from Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2019, died last month.

Hariom Chaudhary is the sixth 'dom king' since independence.

Since Hariom is a minor, his grandmother Sarangi Devi would be performing his functions till he becomes an adult, according to one of the family members.

The 'doms' (a scheduled caste) play a very important role in the cremation of the bodies at the two cremation ghats-Harish Chandra Ghat and Manikarnika Ghat, on the bank of the Ganga in Varanasi.

The rituals at the cremation ghats are considered to be complete only when one of the members of the 'dom' family, which resides on the ghats, light the pyres from what the Hindu mythology refers to as 'eternal' flame.

Hindus believe that the dead man would not be able to attain 'moksha' unless the 'dom raja' lights the pyre first.

The history of the 'doms' in Varanasi was believed to be as old as the Hindu epic 'Ramayana'. It was also believed that Lord Shiva told the 'doms' that no one would attain salvation until one of them lighted the pyres first.

Over the years the number of 'doms', engaged in performing the rituals on the cremation ghats had increased and hence the share of the earnings had gone down. Besides the construction of the electric crematorium has also hit their income adversely.

Though the 'dom' community is still considered to be untouchable, the 'doms' of Varanasi still command some respect in the society.