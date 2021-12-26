AAP declares 15 more candidates for Punjab polls

AAP declares 15 more candidates for Punjab polls

It is the fourth list of the party and with this the total number of candidates announced by it so far reached 73

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 26 2021, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2021, 19:45 ist
AAP President Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: IANS Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday declared 15 more candidates for next year’s Punjab Assembly polls.

It is the fourth list of the party and with this the total number of candidates announced by it so far reached 73. Punjab has 117 Assembly seats

Also Read: Punjab polls: Kejriwal woos SC community, promises free education for their children

The announcement was made by party leader Raghav Chadha on his Twitter handle.

From Rupnagar, the party gave a ticket to Dinesh Chadha. Currently, Amarjit Singh Sandoa is AAP's MLA from this constituency.

Sandoa in December 2020 had rejoined AAP, a year and a half after defecting to the ruling Congress.

According to the list, Ranjit Singh Rana will contest from Bholath, Inderjit Kaur from Nakodar, Gurdhian Singh from Mukerian, Karamvir Singh from Dasuya, Jasvir Singh Gill from Urmur, Lakhbir Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib and Tarunpreet Singh from Khanna.

Hakam Singh will contest from Raikot, Devinder Singh from Dharamkot and Ashu Banger from Ferozepur Central.

Amandeep Singh will fight from Balluana, Vijay Singla from Mansa, Narinder Kaur from Sangrur and Kuljit Singh Randhawa from Dera Bassi.

Watch the latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

India News
India Politics
Aam Aadmi Party
Arvind Kejriwal
Punjab

Related videos

What's Brewing

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

India all set to board the shuttle express to glory

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Tutu never stopped fighting for 'Rainbow Nation'

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Over 6K flights scrapped as Omicron hits Xmas travel

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

Is gay window advertising out of the closet?

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

The high price of our obsession with fast fashion

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

DH Toon | Wonder who's paying for UP government's ads!

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

Soaked in the spirit of fruitcake

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

NASA's Webb telescope launched: Now comes the hard part

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Did Shah Jahan chop off the hands of Taj Mahal workers?

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

Djokovic opts out of ATP Cup ahead of Australian Open

 