AAP has failed to take measures to fight Covid-19: Cong

AAP govt has failed to make arrangements to fight Covid-19: Congress

Delhi has so far recorded over 5.7 lakh Covid-19 cases and 9,342 deaths

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 03 2020, 15:49 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 15:49 ist
Jain on Wednesday had said that Covid-19 severity is coming down in Delhi and positivity rate declined to five per cent. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Thursday, during protests across the city, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has "failed" to make arrangements to fight Covid-19 and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should remove Jain, city Congress president Anil Chaudhary said while citing that the national capital has recorded over 9,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP in Delhi.

As per official figures, Delhi has so far recorded over 5.7 lakh Covid-19 cases and 9,342 deaths. Over 5.38 lakh patients recovered from the disease.

Chaudhary said that protests were held at nearly 75 places across the city against the Kejriwal government.

The AAP government has "failed" to make arrangements to fight Covid-19, he said.

Jain on Wednesday had said that Covid-19 severity is coming down in Delhi and positivity rate declined to five per cent.

The minister had last Monday attributed the high Covid-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and expected a downtrend in it in the next two-three weeks.

He had said that pollution caused problems in breathing and Covid-19 patients inhaled the smoke, which aggravated the seriousness.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Aam Aadmi Party
Delhi
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Congress

What's Brewing

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

Potential life on Mars likely lived below the surface

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

No Hamilton as F1 faces new challenge in Bahrain

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

Maradona loved basketball; its stars loved him, too

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

DH Radio | The Lead: Read(s) of the week

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

In Pics: 5 key moments for Malayalam films in 2020

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

'Centre never said whole country will be vaccinated'

Disability: A tale of two societies

Disability: A tale of two societies

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Space to grow: NASA grows radishes in microgravity

Regulation by stealth

Regulation by stealth

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

A Turkish-German couple may save us from coronavirus

 