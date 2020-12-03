AAP govt has failed to make arrangements to fight Covid-19: Congress

Delhi Congress leaders and workers on Thursday, during protests across the city, alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has "failed" to make arrangements to fight Covid-19 and demanded the resignation of Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should remove Jain, city Congress president Anil Chaudhary said while citing that the national capital has recorded over 9,000 deaths due to the novel coronavirus.

No immediate reaction was available from the ruling AAP in Delhi.

As per official figures, Delhi has so far recorded over 5.7 lakh Covid-19 cases and 9,342 deaths. Over 5.38 lakh patients recovered from the disease.

Chaudhary said that protests were held at nearly 75 places across the city against the Kejriwal government.

The AAP government has "failed" to make arrangements to fight Covid-19, he said.

Jain on Wednesday had said that Covid-19 severity is coming down in Delhi and positivity rate declined to five per cent.

The minister had last Monday attributed the high Covid-19 death rate in the city to the pollution caused by stubble-burning and expected a downtrend in it in the next two-three weeks.

He had said that pollution caused problems in breathing and Covid-19 patients inhaled the smoke, which aggravated the seriousness.