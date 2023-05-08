'AAP projecting bail order as judgement in excise case'

AAP projecting bail order in excise case as judgement, HC should take cognisance: BJP

The court in the May 6 order granted bail to co-accused Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra in the case and did not acquit them

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 15:39 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 15:39 ist
BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia. Credit: PTI File Photo

AAP leaders are projecting a lower court's bail order in the Delhi excise policy case as its judgement in a bid to influence the judiciary and mislead people, the BJP on Monday alleged, saying it's contempt of court and the high court should take cognizance of it.

Addressing a press conference here, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia alleged that the AAP leaders are holding press conferences to "spread lies" using parts of the May 6 bail order of the court as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is scared and worried about his fate since his deputy Manish Sisdoia was arrested in the case.

"Court's bail order is not its judgement. Yet, all spokespersons of the Aam Aadmi Party are lying and using the bail border to say that that court held there was no proof of any scam in the case,” Bhatia charged.

Also Read: Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in ED case extended till May 23

The court in the May 6 order granted bail to co-accused Rajesh Joshi and Gautam Malhotra in the case and did not acquit them, he said.

"When such kind of press conferences are being held, Delhi High Court should take cognisance of it. It is being done only to influence the judiciary and mislead the public. This is matter of contempt of court,” Bhatia added.

The BJP spokesperson also hit out at AAP national convenor Kejriwal alleging that he came into politics with the promise of eradicating corruption but became “a synonym of corruption” himself.

"Kejriwal is synonymous with corruption.... He is hardcore dishonest and kingpin of the liquor scam,” Bhatia charged.

AAP leaders are holding press conferences and using the court's bail orders to spread lies and mislead people as Kejriwal is "so scared and worried" about his fate since his deputy Sisodia was arrested in the case, he added.

“If there is no prima facie case, why Manish Sisodia has not got any relief from the court so far. The Supreme Court also declined to entertain his plea,” the BJP spokesperson contended.

