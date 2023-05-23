AAP says policeman 'misbehaved' with Manish Sisodia

AAP says policeman 'misbehaved' with Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 23 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 16:13 ist
Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that a policeman misbehaved with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court here.

The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.

Sisodia was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Also Read | Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended till June 1

Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video of the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.”

Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this?”

Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as “propaganda” and said it is “against the law” for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.

“The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda. The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

While talking to reporters in court premises, Sisodia had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the police "misbehaved" with Sisodia in order to "please their boss." He further said the court should take cognisance of the incident.

"Police hooliganism at its peak. This police officer was pulling Manish Sisodia by his neck in order to please his boss. Hon'ble court should take cognizance of this incident. Modi ji, the whole country is watching your dictatorship," Singh said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the country will "never forget such misbehaviour" with the former Education Minister of Delhi.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
AAP
Delhi
India News
Indian Politics
Manish Sisodia
Atishi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Infosys unveils AI platform 'Infosys Topaz'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Modi, Albanese rename Sydney suburb as 'Little India'

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Nepali sherpa scales Everest for record 28th time

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Vinícius abuse continues, Spanish FA acknowledge racism

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly goes viral

 