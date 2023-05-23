AAP says policeman 'misbehaved' with Manish Sisodia

The AAP on Tuesday alleged that a policeman misbehaved with former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia at the Rouse Avenue court here.

The Delhi Police dismissed the charge as propaganda.

Sisodia was produced before the court in a money laundering case related to the alleged excise scam.

Senior AAP leader Atishi posted a video of the alleged incident on Twitter, and wrote, “Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi Police should suspend him immediately.”

Shocking misbehaviour by this policeman with Manish ji in Rouse Avenue Court. Delhi police should suspend him immediately. pic.twitter.com/q9EU0iGkPL — Atishi (@AtishiAAP) May 23, 2023

Slamming the police, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, “Does the police have the right to misbehave with Manish Sisodia like this? Has the police been instructed to do this?”

Reacting to it, the Delhi Police termed the matter as “propaganda” and said it is “against the law” for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media.

“The matter of policeman misbehaving with Manish Sisodia in Rouse Avenue Court is a propaganda. The policeman was holding Sisodia due to security reasons. It is against the law for an accused in judicial custody to issue statements to the media,” the Delhi Police tweeted.

While talking to reporters in court premises, Sisodia had lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh alleged that the police "misbehaved" with Sisodia in order to "please their boss." He further said the court should take cognisance of the incident.

"Police hooliganism at its peak. This police officer was pulling Manish Sisodia by his neck in order to please his boss. Hon'ble court should take cognizance of this incident. Modi ji, the whole country is watching your dictatorship," Singh said.

AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said the country will "never forget such misbehaviour" with the former Education Minister of Delhi.