After 65 hours, efforts on to rescue Madhya Pradesh boy stuck in 55-feet borewell

The police, officials along with a team of the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) are engaged in the rescue work

DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 09 2022, 07:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2022, 13:11 ist
Efforts under way to rescue boy who fell into borewell. Credit: Twitter/@ANI

A rescue operation to save an eight-year-old boy who fell into a 55-feet borewell in Betul district's Mandavi village in Madhya Pradesh has now surpassed 65 hours, according to ANI.

The boy, Tanmay Sahu, fell into the borewell while playing in a farm at around 5 pm on December 6.

The police and officials along with a team from the State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) are engaged in the rescue work.

CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the child's movements and oxygen is being supplied to him.

Instructing the local administration and the CMO to take the necessary steps, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on December 7 said that the team is making all-out efforts to rescue the child.

(With inputs from agencies)

More to follow...

