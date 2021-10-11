Agitation will continue till farmers' demands are met: Rakesh Tikait

Protest to continue till farmers' demands met: Tikait

Rakesh Tikait said that the Centre is overlooking 'the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died'

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar,
  • Oct 11 2021, 12:07 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 14:06 ist
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait. Credit: AFP File Photo

The farmers' agitation will continue till all demands are met, including repealing of the three farm laws and legal guarantee on minimum support price for crops, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait has said.

Also read: PM Modi should express grief in Parliament over death of farmers during protests: Rakesh Tikait

Talking to reporters in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Sunday evening, he said that the Centre is overlooking "the one-year long agitation of farmers in which 750 farmers have died".

Farmers have been protesting against the legislations at Delhi border points since their enactment in September last year and demanding these be repealed.

Tikait claimed that farmers' income has not increased despite the price of goods.

The three farm laws and the BJP are "anti-farmer", he said, claiming that the government is not ready for a dialogue to resolve the issue.

The BJP government at the Centre only supports industrialists, he alleged.

Rakesh Tikait
Lakhimpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News
farm laws
Bharatiya Kisan Sangh

