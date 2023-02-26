Efforts made to cover up AI peeing incident: DGCA chief

AI peeing incident unfortunate, efforts were made to cover it up, says DGCA chief

The DGCA further said that the airline was instructed to follow due instructions and fulfill the civil aviation requirements

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Feb 26 2023, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Feb 26 2023, 16:03 ist
Representative image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) chief Arun Kumar has described the Air India urination incident as "unfortunate", and said that there were efforts to cover it up which was not needed.

Speaking to the media, Kumar said that it shouldn't have happened in the first place, however it was an "unfortunate incident".

He added that lack of enforcement on part of the airlines led to that incident.

Also Read | Air India to hire 5,100 cabin crew, pilots in 2023

The DGCA further said that the airline was instructed to follow due instructions and fulfill the civil aviation requirements.

In this case (referring to the urinating incident), Kumar said that "everybody failed" as the "case was not reported and people tried to cover it up".

There was no need for that as it had happened due to somebody's mischief and the airlines just had to report the incident, the DGCA said while speaking to the media.

Also Read | Air India Newark-Delhi flight diverted to Stockholm after oil leak in engine

The DGCA had imposed a Rs 30 lakh fine on Air India and suspended the license of the pilot-in-command for three months, in the aftermath of the urinating incident, where a male passenger had urinated over a woman passenger aboard a New York-New Delhi flight on November 26, 2022.

The outgoing DGCA recounted the engine snags during the beginning of his tenure as the most serious issue which he faced.

The Pratt & Whitney (PW) engines of two major airlines developed snags, and after several meetings with the concerned aircraft manufacturer and engine maker, all the defective engines were replaced, Kumar told mediapersons.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
DGCA 
Air India
Aviation sector
Aviation

What's Brewing

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

Scientific leaps, systemic barriers: Women in STEM

BTS’s J-Hope starts military enlistment process

BTS’s J-Hope starts military enlistment process

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Peruvian archaeologists unearth 30 pre-Inca era graves

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Snow up high, flooding down below in Los Angeles

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

Kolkata: City of Joyful eating

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

The cradles of green, Bremen & Bremerhaven, beckon

 