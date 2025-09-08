Menu
india

Supreme Court upholds appointment of Professor Naima Khatoon as first woman Vice-Chancellor of AMU

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Vijay Bishnoi refused to entertain a petition challenging the HC order.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 11:01 IST
Published 08 September 2025, 11:01 IST
