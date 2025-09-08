Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaodisha

BJD MPs to abstain from voting in vice presidential elections

Reacting to the development, both Congress and the BJP said that the BJD's decision will indirectly help the NDA candidate for the vice president's post.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 10:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 10:08 IST
India NewsOdishaIndian PoliticsNaveen PatnaikVice Presidential polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us