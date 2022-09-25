AIMIM declares 3 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

AIMIM declares three candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls

The party's Dalit face Kaushika Parmar will contest from Danilimda (SC) seat of Ahmedabad, while Wasim Qureshi will contest from Surat-East

PTI
PTI, Ahmedabad,
  • Sep 25 2022, 04:46 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2022, 04:46 ist
Asaduddin Owaisi. Credit: PTI File Photo

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday evening declared his party's candidates for three seats for the coming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

Elections in the BJP-ruled state, yet to be announced, are expected to be held by December. Sabir Kabliwala, president of the state unit of the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen, would contest from Jamalpur-Khadia in Ahmedabad, Owaisi announced while addressing a gathering in Juhapura area here.

The party's Dalit face Kaushika Parmar will contest from Danilimda (SC) seat of Ahmedabad, while Wasim Qureshi will contest from Surat-East.

Jamalpur-Khadia and Danilimda seats are currently held by Congress while Surat-East is with the ruling BJP.

In 2012, Kabliwala, a former Congressman, had contested from Jamalpur-Khadia, which has nearly 60 per cent Muslim population, as an Independent after he was denied ticket by the Congress. Due to a possible division of votes between Kabliwala and Congress's Samirkhan Pathan, BJP's Bhushan Bhatt won.

In 2017 he withdrew his candidature in support of Congress candidate Imran Khedawala who won the election. Owaisi in his speech termed RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent visit to a mosque and madrasa in Delhi as "new drama by BJP and RSS".

"Can he meet (Gujarat riot victim) Bilkis Bano and tell her that he will ensure justice to her? People who raped her and killed many others were freed by the BJP government in Gujarat. Will Bhagwat go and meet her? No, he will not," Owaisi said.

While Bhagwat visited a madrasa in Delhi, the BJP government in Assam is demolishing madrasas and Uttar Pradesh government has started a survey of madrassa and Waqf properties to "snatch such properties", he said. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

AIMIM
Rajasthan
Assembly elections
India News

What's Brewing

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

Roger Federer breaks down as he bows out of tennis

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

How climate change is fueling hurricanes

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

N'tnl Cinema Day draws over 6.5 mn viewers to theatres

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Pics of Nadal crying at Federer's farewell go viral

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Women lead the battle in Odisha for forest rights

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

Roger Federer: Enfant terrible to saintly global icon

When microplastics flood rivers

When microplastics flood rivers

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

DH Toon | Uninstall the 'elected bug'

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Federer bows out of tennis with Laver Cup defeat

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

Vinyls back in vogue, now let’s make them eco-friendly

 