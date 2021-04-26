Air India brings 318 oxygen concentrators to Delhi

Air India brings 318 oxygen concentrators from New York to Delhi

Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 26 2021, 16:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 16:27 ist
Air India. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Air India brought 328 oxygen concentrators to India on its New York-Delhi flight on Monday, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.

Various hospitals across the country continue to grapple with a severe shortage of medical oxygen on Monday even after receiving emergency supplies.

On Saturday, 20 people died at Delhi's Jaipur Golden Hospital amid a shortage of oxygen.

"All efforts to strengthen India's fight against the pandemic are on. 318 Philips oxygen concentrators on @airindiain flight from JFK airport land at @DelhiAirport," Puri tweeted on Monday.

With 3,52,991 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, the highest so far, India's tally of Covid-19 cases has climbed to 1,73,13,163 while active cases have crossed the 28 lakh-mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,95,123 with a record 2,812 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Air India
Coronavirus
COVID-19
oxygen
New York
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle

Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan

Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets

 