Aligarh village calm after communal tension

The situation was peaceful in Aligarh's Nurpur village a day after police put up barricades to prevent right wing activists from entering the area following a communal brawl last month, an official said on Monday.

Tension prevailed in the village in Tappal area since May 26 following the brawl near a mosque after some people objected to the music as a baraat procession approached.

The marriage party filed a complaint alleging that stones were hurled at them, leaving several injured and that the windowpanes of a vehicle was damaged by stick-wielding attackers.

On Monday, Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani, who visited the village along with District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh on Sunday evening, said five people have been arrested while six others who have been booked will also be arrested soon.

Police on Sunday prevented activists from Hindu Sena, Hindu Vahini and Hindu Force from entering the village and allowed only two representatives to meet the Dalit family members who had filed a complaint against a group of Muslims.

There were also reports that Hindu political activist Sadhvi Prachi would also visit the village, however, she did not arrive.

The activists left after performing a 'pooja' near the Agra Expressway where police had put up barriers.

The leaders of the Hindu organisations demanded the arrest of an AIMIM leader who they alleged was trying to stoke communal tension in the village by issuing provocative statements.

On Monday, the SSP told reporters that the situation in the village was "totally peaceful" and a citizens' committee is helping the administration in ensuring normalcy.

He said that security arrangements have been tightened at the village and it has been ensured that there is no threat to citizens.

Meanwhile, Circle Officer, Khair S P Singh told mediapersons on Monday that police is tracing all the remaining suspects who have been named in the case.

He also said that the video footage which is currently viral on social media showing a car with broken windowpanes is not connected with the Nurpur incident.