Amid BJP's attempts to weaken MVA, Congress asks Maharashtra leaders to 'wait and watch' on LoP issue

Amid BJP's attempts to further weaken the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Congress top leadership on Monday asked its Maharashtra leaders to stand united and adopt a wait and watch policy on claiming the Leader of Opposition post from the beleaguered NCP, as rushing into such moves could create more troubles to otherwise fragile coalition.

The instructions came at a meeting Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal had with state leaders for electoral preparations, against the backdrop of “split” in NCP and increasing trouble in the state unit led by Nana Patole.

At the four-hour-long meeting, the party decided to assign Lok Sabha constituencies to a senior leader, hold district-wise ‘padayatras’ in September and a pan-Maharashtra ‘bus yatra’ highlighting unity among the state leaders in November-December.

Also read | Back-to-back meetings between Shinde, Ajit and Fadnavis in Mumbai for portfolios allocation

While the party is saddled with the troubles in MVA, sources said one of the main concerns raised by both Kharge and Rahul were about the war in the party. Kharge, sources said, had some tough talk with leaders as he told state president Nana Patole to inform leaders when he went to their strongholds and not act as a lone wolf.

Sources said Rahul told the leaders that he was not surprised by the division among leaders but asked them to bury their differences to work hard for the party's victory.

The central leaders also asked the state leadership to strengthen the party at the ground level but they were advised to keep in mind that their actions should not antagonise NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) and not ruffle their feathers.

In this context, sources said, the state leaders were told not to take any action that would create an awkward situation for NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar like seeking the LoP position in Maharashtra Assembly immediately. It was also highlighted that technically, the NCP split is not complete and one cannot say that its numbers have reduced.

The Congress is keen to hold the post but would not make a public spectacle and raise the issue just before the Assembly session is to begin.

Sources said Venugopal has been asked to hold talks with Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray on the LoP issue and then take a decision, as the MVA could also go ahead without an LoP for the time being. However, the party would not rush into any decision though some leaders said a decision would come two days before the Assembly session.

With the then Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar switching sides, Congress is considering several names and if it chooses a woman, Yashomati Thakur may get a chance. Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat is also in contention.

The split in NCP was seen as an opportunity but the general direction was strengthening of the party while remaining in the MVA and not attracting displeasure of either Pawar or Thackeray. Sources said senior leader Prithviraj Chavan told the meeting that the Congress should remain solidly with the senior Pawar than his nephew Ajit who has joined the BJP alliance.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan spoke about the party's strength across the state but expressed concern over the expansion plans of BRS. Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi damaging Congress and NCP prospects was also discussed at the meeting with some leaders preferring initiation of talks with the Dalit leader.

There was also demand raised for changing party in-charge H K Patil, who has become a Minister in Karnataka. Patole is learned to have told the leadership that the state unit needs an in-charge who has time to spare for travelling across the state and one who does not create troubles between leaders.

Venugopal told reporters that they had a "fruitful" discussion on Parliament election preparations. He said it was the first such meeting for Parliament elections after the party held discussions with leaders of five states where Assembly polls are due.

He said every Lok Sabha seat has been assigned to a senior leader. "From now onwards, the Congress is completely focussed on the 2024 elections and will work with its MVA allies to defeat the BJP," he said.

In his introductory remarks, Venugopal said, Kharge appealed for unity in the state and to make Congress stronger. "Rahul Gandhi also shared his experience of Bharat Jodo Yatra through Maharashtra, which was one of the best throughout the country. He said that gave confidence that the Congress is very strong in Maharashtra. He appealed to the leaders on how to make deep roots all over Maharashtra and make the party big and strong," he said.

"In Maharashtra, we are going to sweep. We are going to fight together under MVA and certainly BJP's politics of dividing political parties using ED and money, is going to have a bigger price for them in coming elections. People are ready to defeat the BJP," Venugopal said.

"The BJP has hurt the self-respect of Maharashtra by using its 'washing machine'. The Congress party will give a befitting reply to this political fraud. The people of Maharashtra will give a strong political response to the continuous attacks on the mandate by the BJP," Kharge tweeted.

भाजपा ने अपनी ‘वॉशिंग मशीन’ का इस्तेमाल कर, महाराष्ट्र के स्वाभिमान को ठेस पहुँचाने का काम किया है। कांग्रेस पार्टी इस राजनैतिक जालसाज़ी का बराबर जवाब देगी। महाराष्ट्र की जनता भाजपा द्वारा किए जनादेश पर लगातार हमलों का कड़ा राजनैतिक उत्तर देगी। हमारे नेता और कार्यकर्त्ता,… pic.twitter.com/lLK5VVEtSO — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) July 11, 2023

"Our leaders and workers will help the people of Maharashtra get back their government. We have always maintained our place in the minds of the people of Maharashtra. We will further strengthen the glorious relationship between Maharashtra and the Congress," he added.

In a Facebook post, Rahul said Maharashtra is the "bastion" of the Congress and "our focus is on strengthening the Congress party there and raising the voice of the people. Together, we will ensure that this anti-people government is defeated."