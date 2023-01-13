Amit Shah arrives in Jammu to meet families of Rajouri terror attack victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday arrived in Jammu, from where he is scheduled to leave for Dhangri village of Rajouri to meet the families of those killed in militant attack on New Year.
Reports said Shah reached to Jammu today afternoon. He is scheduled to meet the families of those killed in a militant attack in Dhangri village on January 1.
Shah is also scheduled to review the security situation in the district and will also hold a detailed meet with senior civil and police official later in the day, officials said.
Pertinently, seven civilians were killed after militants attacked several houses in Dhangri village on January 1.
Shah is also scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu along with J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha later in the day at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Bread to Ganga jal: What Indians need within 10 mins
Ganga Villas: Peek inside world's longest river cruise
Messi, Mbappe, Neymar together for first time since WC
FIH Men's World Cup: India stare at Herculean challenge
2022 among eight hottest years on record: UN
Russian gets 5-yr jail for refusing to fight in Ukraine