Amit Shah arrives in Jammu to meet families of Rajouri terror attack victims

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday arrived in Jammu, from where he is scheduled to leave for Dhangri village of Rajouri to meet the families of those killed in militant attack on New Year.

Reports said Shah reached to Jammu today afternoon. He is scheduled to meet the families of those killed in a militant attack in Dhangri village on January 1.

Shah is also scheduled to review the security situation in the district and will also hold a detailed meet with senior civil and police official later in the day, officials said.

Pertinently, seven civilians were killed after militants attacked several houses in Dhangri village on January 1.

Shah is also scheduled to address a press conference in Jammu along with J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha later in the day at Raj Bhawan in Jammu.