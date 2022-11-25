Bachchan seeks protection of his personality rights

Amitabh Bachchan files suit in Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 25 2022, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 25 2022, 12:30 ist
Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: PTI File Photo

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights.

The matter is under way before Justice Navin Chawla, with eminent lawyer Harish Salve appearing for the actor.

More details are awaited...

India News
Amitabh Bachchan
Delhi High Court

