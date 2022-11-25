Amitabh Bachchan files suit in Delhi HC seeking protection of his personality rights

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan on Friday filed a suit in Delhi High Court seeking protection of his personality rights.
The matter is under way before Justice Navin Chawla, with eminent lawyer Harish Salve appearing for the actor.
More details are awaited...
