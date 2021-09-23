Anirudh Tewari appointed as new Punjab Chief Secretary

Anirudh Tewari appointed new Punjab Chief Secretary; Vini Mahajan shunted

Mahajan was considered close to Amarinder Singh who resigned as the chief minister

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Sep 23 2021, 12:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 12:41 ist
Tewari is a 1990-batch IAS officer. Credit: indianbureaucracy.com

The Charanjit Singh Channi-led Punjab government on Thursday shunted Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan and appointed Anirudh Tewari in her place, sources said.

Tewari is a 1990-batch IAS officer and is currently holding the position of the Additional Chief Secretary of Development, Food Processing and Horticulture.

Mahajan, a 1987-batch officer, was appointed as the chief secretary last year during the Amarinder Singh-led regime and she was the first woman to hold the post in the state.

Mahajan was considered close to Amarinder Singh who resigned as the chief minister last week following a power tussle in the ruling Congress.  

