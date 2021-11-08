Another civilian attacked by terrorists in Srinagar

Another civilian attacked by terrorists in Srinagar

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 08 2021, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2021, 20:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

In a fresh spate of violence, terrorists fired upon a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar on Monday.

The man has been hospitalised and his condition is critical, bews agency ANI reported Jammu & Kashmir Police as saying.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism

