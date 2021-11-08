Another civilian attacked by terrorists in Srinagar

In a fresh spate of violence, terrorists fired upon a civilian in the Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar on Monday.
The man has been hospitalised and his condition is critical, bews agency ANI reported Jammu & Kashmir Police as saying.
Terrorists fired upon a civilian in Bohri Kadal area of old Srinagar. He is hospitalized; condition is critical: Jammu & Kashmir Police
— ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2021
