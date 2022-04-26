Are Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka on long holiday, asks Anurag Thakur on Rajasthan rape case

Hitting out at the Congress leadership over an incident of gang rape and murder in Rajasthan, Union minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday wondered whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have gone on a long holiday.

“Atrocities on children, women are on the rise in Rajasthan and questions are raised about governance in the state. I wonder whether Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are in the country,” Thakur told reporters when asked about the incident of gang rape and murder in Dausa in Rajasthan.

According to Rajasthan Police, a 35-year-old married woman was allegedly gang-raped and killed by two men at a village in the Dausa district on Sunday.

The woman’s body was found in a well under the Bassi police station area of Jaipur district on Monday, police said.

“There are incidents of rape and atrocities against women, there are murders, women are thrown into well. Have Sonia ji and Priyanka ji, too, gone on a long holiday as Rahul ji? Can’t they see the breakdown of law and order in Rajasthan,” Thakur said.

“Why has the Congress party and Rajasthan government remained a mute spectators? I hope they will take these things seriously and the Rajasthan government, which is fast asleep, will wake up,” the BJP leader said.

