Armed Forces Veterans Day commemorated across Jammu region

Special functions were held across Jammu region on Tuesday on the occasion of Armed Forces Veterans Day to honour the sacrifice of veterans from all the three services, a defence spokesman said.

The main function was held at Balidan Stambh here in which Farooq Khan, advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu, and a large number of veterans laid wreaths, the spokesman said.

Khan appreciated the spirit of national unity, dedication and sacrifice exhibited by retired armed forces personnel.

"There is a requirement for the citizens and NGOs to keep in touch with veterans and martyrs' families and draw lessons from their rich experience. The students would get motivation listening to these stories of valour and sacrifice," the advisor said.

The administration will give priority and support to resolve problems being faced by veterans and the families of those who have laid down their lives in the service of the nation, he added.

Students from Scouts and Guides and NCC pledged to work closely with the armed forces to spread awareness regarding security, cleanliness of environment and work for anti-drug addiction campaigns.

The Army also celebrated Veterans Day at Government Higher Secondary School Manjakote in Rajouri district, where ex-service personnel were acquainted with various schemes and welfare programmes being run by the union territory and Central government, the spokesman said.

Similar functions were also held at Ratnuchak military station here and in Reasi district, the spokesman said adding that a Veterans Sahayata Kendra (VSK), Unit Run Canteen and medical desk were established at Ratnuchak to address the needs of veterans.