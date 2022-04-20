Arms supplier of Delhi's Jahangirpuri area held in encounter

Delhi Police have arrested a major arms supplier of the Jahangirpuri area after a brief encounter in which the accused received a bullet injury, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Rajan alias Rahul (38), a resident of Delhi's Jahangirpuri, was a bad character of the area and was previously found involved in 70 criminal cases.

Whether the accused supplied weapons to the rioters of the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri is still being probed by the police. "We are currently interrogating him," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Brijendra Kumar Yadav told IANS.

Also Read | Anti-encroachment drive under way in Delhi's violence-hit Jahangirpuri

Sharing details of the operation, the DCP said a tip-off was received regarding the accused that he will come with a consignment of firearms to be sold to criminals in Outer North and adjoining districts.

On the basis of secret information, a trap was laid in the area of Shahbad Dairy at Sector-36, Rohini and the accused was intercepted while he was seen coming from the side of Bawana Road towards Sector 36 Rohini on a Scooty.

"On noticing the police party the accused opened fire at the police party from his country-made pistol and in self retaliation the police party, in order to restrain the activity of accused and to stop him from fleeing from the spot fired 3 rounds out of which one bullet hit the right leg of accused," the DCP said.

It was also found that the accused was also involved in two previous cases of encounters with Police, cases of Arms Act, snatching, theft and NDPS.

Check out the latest videos from DH: