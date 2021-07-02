Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in J&K

Army jawan killed in encounter with militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jul 02 2021, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2021, 09:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters File Photo

An Army jawan was killed in an encounter with militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hanjin village in Rajpora area of the district, following information about presence of militants there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on the security forces, who retaliated.

One soldier was injured in the initial exchange of firing with militants, the official said, adding that the jawan succumbed to injuries at a hospital here.

He said three to four ultras were believed to be trapped in the encounter.

Indian Army
Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama
Militancy

