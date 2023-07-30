Army jawan on leave goes missing from Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

An army soldier on leaver has gone missing from Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Sunday.

Javaid Ahmad Wani, a resident of Achathal area of Kulgam district, went missing on Saturday evening. His car was found at Paranhall, they said.

The soldier was posted in the Ladakh region and was on leave. Security forces have launched a massive cordon and search operation in the area to track the missing soldier, the officials said.