Arrest me, don't force officials to kill themselves: Manish Sisodia to BJP

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 15:04 ist
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the BJP over a CBI officer killing himself. 

Sisodia said that CBI officer Jitendra Kumar was overseeing the legal matters related to his case. He alleged that the CBI officer was under pressure to forge a false crime against him and get him arrested. Sisodia alleged that because of the pressure the CBI officer killed himself. 

"If you want to arrest, arrest me, don't force officials to kill themselves," Sisodia said. 

More to follow...

 

 

 

 

