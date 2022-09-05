Arrest me, don't force officials to kill themselves: Manish Sisodia to BJP

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia on Monday slammed the BJP over a CBI officer killing himself.

Sisodia said that CBI officer Jitendra Kumar was overseeing the legal matters related to his case. He alleged that the CBI officer was under pressure to forge a false crime against him and get him arrested. Sisodia alleged that because of the pressure the CBI officer killed himself.

"If you want to arrest, arrest me, don't force officials to kill themselves," Sisodia said.

